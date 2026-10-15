First NCC microlight aircraft lands in Kullu after decades of waiting

The first National Cadet Corps (NCC) microlight aircraft landed at Kullu Airport on Wednesday, marking a historic step towards establishing a dedicated flying training facility for NCC cadets in the state. This marks a landmark development in aviation training in Himachal Pradesh. The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Baljinder Singh Gill, Commanding Officer, 4 Punjab Air Squadron NCC, Ludhiana, and Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, Commanding Officer, 1 Himachal Pradesh Air NCC Unit, Kullu. (Aqil Khan/HT)

According to officials, the achievement represents the culmination of nearly three decades of efforts to bring aviation infrastructure to Himachal Pradesh and opens new opportunities for the state’s youth to experience flying in the challenging and picturesque Himalayan valley.

The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Baljinder Singh Gill, Commanding Officer, 4 Punjab Air Squadron NCC, Ludhiana, and Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, Commanding Officer, 1 Himachal Pradesh Air NCC Unit, Kullu.

Behind this historic achievement lies a sustained campaign of planning, coordination and execution led by Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, whose persistent efforts over the last two-and-a-half years have been instrumental in transforming a long-pending aspiration into a tangible reality.

Officials said that Wing Commander Kunal Sharma spearheaded efforts to mobilise resources, coordinate with multiple agencies and resolve the administrative, infrastructural, security and operational challenges involved in making the Kullu facility functional.

Establishing the flying facility required close coordination among the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), state government authorities, district administration and NCC authorities.

Sharma coordinated with the concerned stakeholders to progress the required permissions, inspections, approvals and inter-agency arrangements, including the memoranda of understanding necessary for establishing the facility and enabling local flying activities.

Until now, NCC cadets in Himachal Pradesh had to travel to Patiala to undertake flying activities, involving considerable time and logistical effort. With the Kullu Flying Node becoming operational, cadets will have the opportunity to access flying activities within their own state and gain first-hand exposure to aviation in the distinctive geographical and meteorological conditions of the Himalayan valley.