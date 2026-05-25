Guest Column| Anatomy of a paper leak: How we can defeat the exam mafia

Every leaked examination paper is a letter of rejection—not for poor performance, but for the unforgivable offence of expecting fairness. When lakhs of aspirants watch a paper circulate on encrypted messaging apps hours before they sit down to write it, something far more corrosive than a cancelled exam occurs: The belief dies that honest effort is enough. An accused in the recent NEET-UG exam paper leak case being produced before a Delhi court. The leak has forced more than 22 lakh aspirants to prepare for a re-examination scheduled for June 21. (File photo)

This is not an aberration; it is a pattern. The examination mafia is not a fringe operation. It is an organised industry complete with paper-setters for hire, corrupt printers, encrypted logistics networks, and financial intermediaries who launder the proceeds.

“Munna Bhai”—the cinematic impersonator who sits an exam for another—has long been treated as comic material. It is not funny. In professional fields, a stolen seat may one day place an unqualified person in a position where lives depend on their judgment. The joke has always been on the candidate who deserved to pass. When the system repeatedly fails them, aspirants adopt a corrosive belief that the only path to success is connection or cash. If this belief spreads widely, it threatens democratic governance itself.

Breaking cycle of compromise

The crisis can be solved. I recall the Haryana Police departmental promotions exam, which once raised serious concerns about its conduct. We rebuilt it from scratch to restore trust, proving that effective reform is possible with political will, careful planning, and technology.

The Haryana Police B1 test determines a constable’s promotion to head constable and shapes an entire career. An officer who does not clear it will never reach the rank of ASI, SI, inspector, or DSP. When I joined the IPS in 1992, recommendations from the highest levels to jump the queue were common. Before 2007, under the manual system, compromises in the evaluation process allowed cheaters to win because the process wasn’t foolproof.

Later, computer-based CD tests were introduced to eliminate human bias, but these too were suspected of being compromised because the question paper CDs were physically transported the night before. By 2017, the exam was put on hold amid widespread complaints and a sense of deception within the force. We decided to overhaul the system entirely and updated the rules to conduct a centralised test.

In December 2018, as head of the training vertical, I was tasked with building a new system that excluded the human element at every single level. We designed a cloud-based online examination to run simultaneously across nine secure centres in Haryana’s nine police ranges. The logic was simple: Eliminate physical paper and human contact so that nothing could leak.

Architecture of foolproof exam

The system we built ensured every candidate received a unique, algorithmically generated question paper drawn from a database of 14,000 questions. No two candidates received the same test, though each paper contained 140 questions. Keyboards were physically removed to block internet searches. Internet service provider lines were securely guarded, and firewalls were installed.

Impersonation was countered through OTP-based biometric authorisation. To eliminate any window for result manipulation, scores were sent directly to the candidate’s email the instant they hit “submit.” Randomness was monitored in real time from the police headquarters, and the entire exam was logged to avoid future litigation. It was the first time an Indian police force had undertaken such an endeavour.

The numbers tell the story plainly. From 2018-24, across seven exams, 34,278 constables appeared for the B1 test, and over 75% failed. Pass rates fluctuated—dropping as low as 5.7% in 2021—reflecting genuine preparedness rather than manipulated outcomes. Seven fair examinations with zero cases of cheating and zero litigation followed. That quiet acceptance is the strongest testimony an exam system can receive. Since 2018, the system has won, and the cheaters are still looking for ways in.

Five non-negotiable reforms

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, has yielded few convictions, and despite expert recommendations, the paper leak crisis has deepened. The pen-and-paper format persists, maintaining an irreducibly large attack surface across hundreds of centres. To combat this nationwide crisis, five reforms must be implemented without delay.

First, eliminate physical paper entirely. Shift to computer-based testing (CBT) with dynamically randomised question sets, scaled through partnerships with university computer labs.

Second, own the entire security chain. The setting and online transmission of examination questions must happen without any human contact or physical transportation.

Third, fortify digital channels. A dedicated Cyber Intelligence Cell must monitor exam-linked keywords on platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp in the 72 hours leading up to every major exam.

Fourth, end the outsourcing of core security functions. Any compromise in these functions must carry strict criminal liability for service providers, not just contractual penalties.

Fifth, make the consequences real. Establish fast-track courts, mandatory minimum sentences, and asset seizure for organised exam fraud. Disrupting the mafia’s economics is just as important as catching its kingpins.

Conducting foolproof examinations for millions of aspirants is a monumental challenge. But systems can be designed to beat the cheaters. Honest candidates deserve an examination architecture that prevents anyone from buying what must be earned. ajaysinghal92ips@gmail.com