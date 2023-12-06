Haj Committee invites applications from pilgrims

The All-India Haj Committee has invited applications for the registration of Haj pilgrims intending to perform the pilgrimage in 2024. According to the Haj Policy 2024, if a woman pilgrim or a pilgrim above 70 years wishes to go on Haj with a repeater as ‘Mehram,’ they must provide a solemn declaration and undertaking stating that no first-time ‘Mehram’ is available in their family. (REUTERS)

Executive officer of Haryana State Haj Committee Subhan Din Bhatti said interested individuals can apply on the official website http://hajcommittee.gov.in or the ‘Haj Suvidha’ mobile app till December 20.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He added that applicants can contact the state Haj Committee at 0172-2996270 or the All India Haj Committee at 022-22107070 for assistance with the application process.

He said that the committee has issued new guidelines for performing Haj pilgrimage in 2024.

According to the Haj Policy 2024, if a woman pilgrim or a pilgrim above 70 years wishes to go on Haj with a repeater as ‘Mehram,’ they must provide a solemn declaration and undertaking stating that no first-time ‘Mehram’ is available in their family.

Bhatti said that women applicants above 45 years and do not have a male Mehram are permitted to travel in groups of four or more women. The Consulate General of India, Jeddah, will also facilitate separate accommodation during the Haj pilgrimage. International flying standards will be followed for women applicants in advanced pregnancy stages.