Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Jind varsity exam controller relieved over ‘corruption’

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Jan 23, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Nihal Singh termed the allegations false and baseless. “The allegations were levelled to defame me. There is a conspiracy. I have done my job with full honesty and dedication. A fair probe is required,” he says.

Acting on a complaint filed by a woman employee, Loveleen Mohan, registrar of Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), has relieved controller of examination Nihal Singh. He retired from the CRSU in 2022 as a professor and was later appointed as controller of examination on contractual basis.

An employee complained that the exam controller had been taking money from students to get them through examinations despite their poor performance. The accused has denied the allegations. (Picture only for representational purpose)
An employee complained that the exam controller had been taking money from students to get them through examinations despite their poor performance. The accused has denied the allegations. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The woman complainant alleged that Nihal Singh “used to take money from students to get them through examinations despite their poor performance”. “When I objected, Nihal Singh used his power to transfer me four times. He also threatened me to face consequences if I revealed about his misdeeds. He mounted pressure on me to pass a failed student. He was involved in corrupt activities. A thorough investigation is required. He even used to harass women employees,” she added.

University registrar Loveleen Mohan said action has been taken against the controller of examination and he has been relieved of his duty. “Neeraj Singh, deputy registrar, will serve as controller of examination. We will form a committee to investigate the matter,” she added.

Rohan Saini, leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, alleged that the exam controller was also involved in a scam pertaining to PhD admission in management department. “Eleven students were enrolled on four seats. Recently, six PhD students of management failed intentionally in the course work because they wanted to get their registration process delayed by a year as the department had enrolled more students than the allotted seats. Why 11 students were enrolled on four seats? No notification was released for additional seven seats and neither the process was followed as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC),” he added.

Retired professor Nihal Singh termed the allegations false and baseless. “The allegations were levelled to defame me. There is a conspiracy. I have done my job with full honesty and dedication. A fair probe is required in this matter so that truth can prevail,” he added.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On