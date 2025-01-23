Haryana: Jind varsity exam controller relieved over ‘corruption’

Acting on a complaint filed by a woman employee, Loveleen Mohan, registrar of Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), has relieved controller of examination Nihal Singh. He retired from the CRSU in 2022 as a professor and was later appointed as controller of examination on contractual basis. An employee complained that the exam controller had been taking money from students to get them through examinations despite their poor performance. The accused has denied the allegations. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The woman complainant alleged that Nihal Singh “used to take money from students to get them through examinations despite their poor performance”. “When I objected, Nihal Singh used his power to transfer me four times. He also threatened me to face consequences if I revealed about his misdeeds. He mounted pressure on me to pass a failed student. He was involved in corrupt activities. A thorough investigation is required. He even used to harass women employees,” she added.

University registrar Loveleen Mohan said action has been taken against the controller of examination and he has been relieved of his duty. “Neeraj Singh, deputy registrar, will serve as controller of examination. We will form a committee to investigate the matter,” she added.

Rohan Saini, leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, alleged that the exam controller was also involved in a scam pertaining to PhD admission in management department. “Eleven students were enrolled on four seats. Recently, six PhD students of management failed intentionally in the course work because they wanted to get their registration process delayed by a year as the department had enrolled more students than the allotted seats. Why 11 students were enrolled on four seats? No notification was released for additional seven seats and neither the process was followed as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC),” he added.

Retired professor Nihal Singh termed the allegations false and baseless. “The allegations were levelled to defame me. There is a conspiracy. I have done my job with full honesty and dedication. A fair probe is required in this matter so that truth can prevail,” he added.