Haryana to host AI summit on January 31

Non-profit organisation, The IndUs Entrepreneurs (TIE), Chandigarh chapter in collaboration with Haryana government will organise an artificial intelligence (AI) summit in Chandigarh on January 31. A state government spokesperson said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend the AI summit as the chief guest. Senior state officials Amit Agrawal, J. Ganesan, Prabhjot Singh, Yash Garg will also participate in the summit and share their views on Haryana government governance policies and the adoption of AI. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The theme of the summit is “Glocal AI – Real Impact”, which aims to generate impactful and meaningful real-world outcomes through AI. The summit will see the participation of several eminent national and international dignitaries, including the British deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh; the director, Software Technology Parks of India; and senior officials of the Haryana government. More than 60 speakers will participate in the AI summit. Speakers from 4 countries and 11 Indian states will come together on a single platform, giving the summit national and global recognition.

The spokesperson said senior officials and experts from global companies such as AWS, AT&T, Capgemini, Accenture, IBM, Adobe, KPMG, and the World Bank will participate and share their experiences on enterprise AI, digital transformation, responsible AI, and global best practices.

The summit will feature 11 panel discussions and three hands-on workshops. AI-related startups from Haryana will be part of the summit and will showcase their innovations. The main objective of the summit is to convey the message that AI enhances skills, productivity, and efficiency. The summit will focus on responsible AI, skill development, and inclusive economic growth.