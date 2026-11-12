Haryana: Traffic ASI dies after being hit by bike in Jhajjar

A traffic police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed after two youths allegedly rammed their motorcycle into him while attempting to evade a vehicle check at a nakka in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district, police said on Wednesday. The police are yet to disclose the identities of both accused and have registered a criminal case against them. (HT Photo)

The deceased cop was identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Pipli village in Kharkhoda town of Sonepat.

Kumar was posted as an ASI at the Bahadurgarh traffic police station.

Police said that a traffic team had set up a checkpoint on the Delhi-Rohtak road near the Parle-G factory, when the ASI on duty at the spot signalled two youths riding a Pulsar motorcycle to stop as neither was wearing a helmet.

However, the riders allegedly accelerated the vehicle and hit the cop head-on, before fleeing the crime spot.

The impact threw Kumar onto the road with a critical head injury. He was taken to civil hospital but later shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police chased the accused and managed to arrest one of them, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other.

The police are yet to disclose the identities of both accused and have registered a criminal case against them.