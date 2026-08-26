Himachal assembly monsoon session: House sees heated debate as Oppn questions govt on jobs

After heated exchanges between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Himachal Pradesh assembly on the 4th day of the ongoing monsoon session, opposition legislators walked out of the assembly over the state government’s response to questions over jobs and unemployment. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the assembly during the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha monsoon session in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

During Question Hour, BJP MLA Jeet Ram Katwal raised a question related to outsourced employees and recruitment. Raising the issue of vacancies in various government departments, Katwal said 37% of posts were vacant across 13 major departments – 11,610 posts are vacant.

He pointed out that the Congress had come to power promising to provide five lakh jobs during its five-year tenure.

In response, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government was creating employment and self-employment opportunities through various initiatives, including the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme, and would create more employment opportunities.

Calling it a “complete collapse” of the administrative system, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that a large number of posts remained vacant in key departments.

“You made 10 guarantees, including a promise to provide one lakh jobs in the very first year. The reality is that 5,017 posts are vacant in the jal shakti department, 3,635 in the electricity board, 2,768 in the PWD, 3,442 in higher education, 10,859 in primary education, and 1,298 in the health department. Four years are about to pass—when will the work actually get done?”

The CM said many vacancies had existed since the previous government’s tenure and assured the House that vacant posts would be filled. He also said the government was preparing a new policy for outsourced employees.

The Opposition MLAs, expressing dissatisfaction with the reply given by the CM, walked out of the assembly raising slogans against the government outside the assembly.

Speaking to the media, Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress had promised during the assembly elections to provide one lakh jobs in its first cabinet meeting. He alleged that the government was now nearing the end of its tenure but had failed to take any concrete steps to provide employment to the state’s unemployed youth.

Thakur also levelled serious allegations regarding outsourced recruitment. He claimed that there were reports of companies being registered in Himachal Pradesh for the recruitment of outsourced employees that were allegedly linked to Congress office-bearers.

He alleged that demands for money and commissions were emerging even before jobs were provided through outsourcing.

He said BJP MLA Bikram Thakur also wanted to raise the issue of outsourced recruitment in the assembly but was not given an opportunity to put forward his views.

Irregularities in outsourced recruitment: Bikram Thakur

Bikram Thakur claimed that there was no clear merit-based criterion for recruitment through outsourcing agencies.

He demanded an independent investigation into the allegations and asked whether the vigilance department would examine the functioning of outsourcing agencies.

He questioned the government over whether lakhs of rupees were being charged in the name of recruitment through these agencies.

As the legislators had heated exchanges over outsourced recruitment, outsourced employees protested in Chaura Maidan on Tuesday. The protesting employees demanded a formal policy and jobs for the dependents of deceased employees and gave the government a two-month ultimatum.

The CM told the assembly that the government is working on a policy to reduce the number of outsource employees and at the same time protect those who are already employed through outsource.

Cong, BJP hold separate protests

Before the commencement of the monsoon session of the assembly, members of both parties staged protests and raised slogans against each other.

Congress targeted the BJP over the issue of inflation. Party leaders alleged that the BJP did not want to discuss inflation in the assembly and was running away from the House.

The Opposition accused the Congress government of discontinuing health schemes introduced during the previous BJP government.

Oppn has become directionless: Agnihotri

Hitting out at the BJP, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said, “The Opposition had become completely directionless and was avoiding facing the assembly”.

He alleged that the Opposition had been disrupting the proceedings for the past three days out of fear of issues concerning the BJP government at the national level.

He said the government was ready to discuss important issues such as inflation and unemployment.

No healthcare, no right to rule: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said a government that cannot provide healthcare facilities to people is a failed government and must be changed.

He said, “The government was systematically attempting to shut down welfare schemes introduced by the previous BJP government. The condition of healthcare facilities in the state had deteriorated significantly. While the CM repeatedly spoke about providing high-end healthcare services, the ground reality was that patients were struggling due to a lack of medicines and treatment”.

He said the government was talking about advanced facilities such as robotic surgery and MRI services, but the basic healthcare facilities required by poor patients were in a poor condition.

Working towards ‘zero waiting time’ for diagnostic services: CM

The CM announced that his government is working to eliminate waiting times for CT scan and MRI facilities, and this service will soon be available at all major health institutions across the state.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania during the Question Hour, he said that the government has replaced the 19-year-old MRI machine at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

He said that robotic surgery has been introduced in the state for the first time, with equipment purchased at rates one crore rupees lower than those at AIIMS.

Pathania had asked for details regarding the funds spent on purchasing equipment and machinery for various medical colleges in the state over the past three years.

No unfair profit in Gaggal land deals

The CM said his government would not allow the exploitation of poor landowners, misuse of government compensation or influential people to place themselves above the law in connection with land acquisition for the proposed Gaggal airport.

In a statement in the assembly, Sukhu said allegations had surfaced during the previous session that some individuals had purchased land from poor and ordinary people at comparatively low rates around the proposed Gaggal airport and in Gagret, with the intention of securing higher compensation once the land was acquired by the government.

He said questions had also been raised over whether the land transactions complied with Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, and other applicable legal provisions.

Sukhu said he had assured the House during the previous session that if land had been purchased by bypassing rules, if benami ownership had been concealed, or if anyone had attempted to make undue gains through government acquisition after purchasing land cheaply from vulnerable landowners, the law would take its course regardless of the person’s influence.

“Our government will neither allow the helplessness of the poor to be exploited, nor allow government compensation to be misappropriated, nor permit influential people to consider themselves above the law,” Sukhu said.

He said that instead of merely making an assurance, the government had ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The CM said his government would protect the land rights of poor people, safeguard public money and protect the interests of the state.

‘White paper panel will bring corruption facts before public’

Lashing out at the BJP on the issue of corruption, the CM announced that the government will bring out a “white paper on corruption” by BJP.

The CM stated, “The government has constituted a ‘White paper committee that will bring all the acts of wrongdoing committed during the BJP government’s tenure”.

BJP MLAs on Monday staged a protest outside the House and levelled serious allegations of corruption against the Congress government.

Sukhu said, “The decisions taken by the predecessor BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur were being examined and that the committee would bring the facts before the public after completing its work. The white paper was aimed at placing the relevant facts and findings before the people for discussion”.

Hitting out at BJP over its walkout on Tuesday, Sukhu said, “The BJP is staging protests to allegedly protect and hide corruption and scams”.

“During Question Hour, there was a discussion on employment for about half an hour. After that, the BJP legislature party walked out,” Sukhu said.

He alleged that the BJP had no issue left and was resorting to protests to protect and conceal alleged scams.

Sukhu also referred to the Sahara Scheme, saying it had earlier been administered by the health department but had now been transferred to the anganwadi system.

Apologise for levelling ‘false allegations’: Parmar

BJP MLA and former assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar demanded CM to tender an apology for levelling “false allegations” that the BJP had disrespected the National Anthem.

Parmar’s statement comes after Pathania on Tuesday ruled that video clipping of the August 21 proceedings will be provided to any legislator who seeks it. After the video recordings were provided BJP released the same.

Parmar termed the allegations levelled by the CM against the opposition of disrespecting the National Anthem as “unfortunate”. He stated that the CM presented incorrect facts both inside the House and before the people of Himachal. He said that the truth has become completely clear now that the video has surfaced.