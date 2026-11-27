The Himachal Pradesh Congress organised a “Samvidhan Raksha March” to mark Constitution Day in Shimla on Thursday to raise issues against the central government, including the alleged “theft of votes, misappropriation of political donations, examination paper leaks, and the misuse of democratic institutions”. Congress workers take part in the ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ on Constitution Day, in Shimla on Thursday. (PTI) more

The march was organised from Ambedkar Chowk at Chaura Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on The Ridge, where the Congress leaders and party workers took a pledge to protect the Constitution. The march was part of a nationwide campaign launched by the party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The march saw the participation of senior party leaders and workers, including deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress state in-charge Rajani Patil, state president Vinay Kumar, and Pratibha Singh. Meanwhile, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania could not attend the march due to health reasons.

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee president Vinay Kumar said, “Congress workers have taken a pledge to safeguard both the electoral process and the nation.” He urged the party workers to maintain discipline and participate in the march in a peaceful manner.

He said the Congress would organise similar marches in every assembly constituency and district of Himachal Pradesh to inform people about the alleged irregularities.

State Congress in-charge Rajani Patil said that examination paper leaks cause significant harm to hardworking students. “Families from impoverished backgrounds dream of educating their children to help them succeed, but the cancellation of examinations deals a severe blow to those aspirations,” he alleged.

They also raised the issue of alleged theft of donations collected for the Ram Mandir, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must provide an answer regarding this.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said that the Constitution is of paramount importance to the nation, and its protection is a collective responsibility. He alleged that there are ongoing attempts in the country to “steal votes, poach elected representatives (MLAs), and topple governments”. He alleged that in Himachal Pradesh too, there were attempts to break the Congress legislative ranks and topple the government.

Those who imposed Emergency are now on streets to save Constitution: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Congress for carrying out Samvidhan Raksha March, saying those who strangled constitution and democracy by imposing emergency are now on streets to save the Constitution.

Hitting out at the Congress, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, while speaking during the Constitution Pride Day organised by the Law Cell of Himachal BJP in Shimla, said the then leaders of the Congress played a role in the making of the Constitution, but the BJP has done the work of giving real respect to the constitutional values. “Today, Rahul Gandhi is roaming around the country with the Lal Kitab of the Constitution in his hand, but he should also study the constitutional history of his party,” said Bhardwaj.

BJP state media in-charge and MLA Randhir Sharma said that it is farcical for political parties which frequently insult constitutional institutions, organise protests against bodies like the Election Commission, and question democratic systems.

He asserted that the Constitution faces no threat, and the Congress should refrain from political posturing in its name. Sharma also raised questions regarding the absence of the CM from the event. He said that while the Congress talks about holding “Save the Constitution” marches, the state’s CM remained absent from such an important Constitution Day event.

BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal alleged that the Congress, on several occasions, misused constitutional provisions to dismiss elected state governments. “Those who walk around today carrying a copy of the Constitution have a history of manipulating and distorting it to suit their own political convenience,” said Bindal.