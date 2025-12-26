Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Illegal mining continues in Panchkula despite seizures

HT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 06:38 am IST

To monitor and prevent illegal mining and transportation of minerals, four flying squads have already been deployed and four check posts have been established in the district

Even as district police and the mining department have struggled to secure convictions in cases related to illegal mining, enforcement action in the form of seizures of JCB machines and vehicles continues across the district, indicating that illegal mining activities are still rampant.

The district police on Thursday caught two JCB machines on shamlat land in Rattewali village. (HT Photo)

The district police on Thursday caught two JCB machines on shamlat land in Rattewali village. To monitor and prevent illegal mining and transportation of minerals, four flying squads have already been deployed and four check posts have been established in the district. However, despite these measures, the mining mafia appears to be operating with little fear of the police and other authorities.

In a recent report submitted to the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) in an ongoing matter, the mines and geology department, Haryana, informed that 53 brick kiln owners (BKOs) are operational in the district. Recovery notices and reminders were issued to 23 BKOs who were found to be involved in the illegal procurement of brick earth.

The department further stated that the district-level task force committee has been actively working to curb illegal mining. Since April 2024, as many as 538 vehicles have been seized for illegal mining or illegal transportation of minerals. Of these, recoveries amounting to 4.61 crore have been affected in respect of 168 vehicles.

Additionally, since January 2024, a total of 49 FIRs have been registered at various police stations in the district against offenders allegedly involved in illegal mining activities.

As per available records, around 120 stone crushers and screening plants are operational in Panchkula district. In addition, six operational mining blocks exist in the district, which primarily supply raw material to licenced stone crushers and screening plants.

