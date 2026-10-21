Illegal mining in Hoshiarpur: Punjab mining dept fails to furnish details sought by CBI

The Punjab mining department has failed to provide information sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing illegal mining in Hoshiarpur district. CBI teams inspected stone crushers in Jeevanwal, Naushehra Simbli and Kullian areas in Hajipur block of Hoshiarpur district (HT)

A central probe agency launched an investigation last week at the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In its order, the high court cited concerns over ecological destruction and possible collusion by state authorities and asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry to identify those responsible. The order was passed on September 18 and released on October 9.

In an eight-page letter sent to the director mining on October 14, a DIG-rank officer heading the probe sought a reply within five days.

The letter said that, given the time-bound nature of the inquiry and the requirement to submit a report to the high court by December 7, the agency needed the requisite information and documents on 38 points. The information sought also involves the irrigation department and the state pollution control board.

Earlier, CBI teams inspected stone crushers in Jeevanwal, Naushehra Simbli and Kullian areas in Hajipur block of Hoshiarpur district.

A mining department official said as the information sought involved multiple departments, making it difficult to determine when the response would be ready.

“We are processing the information, and it is taking a lot of time. We are unsure when the information will be ready because it involves other departments also,” said the official on the condition of anonymity.

The CBI has sought copies of the Punjab Minor Mineral Rules 2013, the state’s sand and gravel mining policy, 2023 and the state minor mineral policy, 2023, along with all amendments.

The agency has also sought details of mining sites in Hoshiarpur district from 2022 to 2026, including site-wise lists of approved commercial mining sites, crusher mining sites, public mining sites, desilting sites, riverbed mining sites and other categories of minor-mineral extraction sites since January 2022.

It has also sought details of illegal and excess mining in the district, along with complaints related to illegal mining and action-taken reports.

Focusing on the Badial Project in the district, which forms cluster number 28 under the state’s mining operations, the CBI has asked for details of allotment of tenders to private company Kirat Builders. It has also demanded information on those who applied for tenders.

“Provide certified copies of the environmental and operational permissions issued for the Badial Project, specifying the mineral authorised, area, depth, permissible quantity, validity period and conditions of operation,” the CBI communication said.

The letter also sought a certified list of the officers and officials who were in charge of the department of mines and geology, the relevant circles, divisions and the mining office, Hoshiarpur, from January 1, 2022 till date, specifying their names, designations, tenure, areas of jurisdiction and responsibilities.

Focus on minerals being transported from Himachal

The CBI has also sought details of sand and gravel brought into the state from Himachal Pradesh and communication with the mining officer, Una, in the neighbouring state. “Supply correspondence or clarification received from the authorities of Himachal Pradesh regarding transportation or supply of raw material to Punjab,” the letter added.

Large quantities of sand and gravel are reportedly transported from Himachal to Punjab, with the mining department collecting royalty, generating revenue for the state.