A local court here on Tuesday sent the managing director of real estate development company IREO, Lalit Goyal, to judicial custody in a money laundering case. IREO MD sent to judicial custody

Goyal was arrested by ED in a money laundering case linked to a corruption case against suspended Haryana judicial officer, Sudhir Parmar. The ED on Tuesday had sought 8 days custody for Goyal citing “no co-operation” from him in the probe as one of the grounds.

On April 17, Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) registered a case under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against a judicial officer of additional district and sessions rank, Sudhir Parmar, under Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly favouring real estate developers Roop Bansal and his brother Basant Bansal of M3M and Lalit Goyal of IREO Group, as per the ACB’s FIR.

Parmar, who was placed under suspension on April 27 by the high court, was presiding over as the special CBI and PMLA judge at Panchkula.

Based on the ACB FIR, the ED had started investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after registering an enforcement case information report (ECIR) on June 13.

Both Bansals were arrested by the ED and so was the nephew, Ajay Parmar, of the judicial officer. Goyal was first arrested in 2021 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a ‘multi-crore real estate scam’, but in April 2022 was granted regular bail by the apex court on medical grounds.

