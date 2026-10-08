Jammu: NIA court declares Pak-based terror accused PO

A Special NIA Court here has declared a wanted terror accused, who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan, a proclaimed offender following an application filed by the National Investigation Agency. The investigation revealed that the grenade consignment had allegedly been sent from across the border by Hussain, who is also known by several aliases, including Ali Khan, Nasir, Naziru and Shaheen, to carry out blasts.

Nazir Hussain, a resident of Hari village in Poonch district, is wanted in a terror conspiracy case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following the recovery of several grenades from an overground worker in the Surankote area of the border district in October 2024.

The investigation revealed that the grenade consignment had allegedly been sent from across the border by Hussain, who is also known by several aliases, including Ali Khan, Nasir, Naziru and Shaheen, to carry out blasts.

Special judge (NIA), Jammu, Prem Sagar after hearing the NIA plea on October 1 declared Hussain a a proclaimed offender under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the court order, non-bailable warrants of arrest had earlier been issued against the accused. However, the warrants could not be executed as the accused was not found at his residence and, according to the execution report submitted by the NIA, had absconded to Pakistan.

The court noted that despite efforts by the prosecution, including publication of notices in newspapers and the official gazette of J-K, the accused had not appeared or surrendered, making it clear that the accused had deliberately evaded arrest.