Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic President (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned the summoning of Moulana Rahmatullah Mir Qasmi, a prominent cleric of Kashmir, by police and termed it an attempt to intimidate religious voices. Mufti termed it deeply unfortunate and an attempt to intimidate respected religious voices for expressing dissent. (HT File) more

Qasmi, who is a prominent member of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, had objected to the singing of Vande Mataram by some clerics at an event of the Waqf Board that was also attended by Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.

Mufti termed it deeply unfortunate and an attempt to intimidate respected religious voices for expressing dissent.

Mufti said it was shameful that a scholar of Moulana Sahab’s stature and age was being subjected to such treatment simply because he dared to question and condemn the playing of Vande Mataram at a Waqf event.

“Is expressing disagreement now a crime? Has freedom of conscience and expression become conditional on agreeing with those in power? A democracy cannot survive on enforced conformity, intimidation and silencing voices of dissent,” she said.

Mufti said that religious scholars must be treated with dignity and respect, not subjected to harassment for articulating their views. “Respect for faith, diversity and freedom of expression are fundamental constitutional values and cannot be selectively upheld.”

She urged the authorities to stop this intimidation and ensure that Moulana Rahmatullah Mir Qasmi Sahab is treated with the dignity and respect he deserves.

Former Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also termed it as deplorable. “Summoning Maulana Rahmatullah Mir Qasmi Sahab after the MMU’s condemnation of the Waqf-Vande Mataram issue is deplorable. Harassing a respected religious preacher of his stature is a red line. We demand immediate explanation from J&K Police over this incident and ask under which law was this inquiry carried out,” he wrote on X.

Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Mohammad Umar Farooq also expressed concern over the summoning of the prominent cleric of the Valley. “It is also deeply regrettable that on Thursday, Kashmir’s renowned Islamic scholar was summoned to the police station and reprimanded. Can we no longer raise our voice to safeguard our religious beliefs and sentiments? Do we not even have the right to express our religious concerns? Those in power must understand that we will not tolerate any coercion in matters of faith, particularly when it comes to our fundamental belief,” he said.