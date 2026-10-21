Kangra: Ex-serviceman shot at for refusing to give ₹1L to friend

A 57-year-old ex-serviceman was allegedly shot in his leg by his friend, who had demanded ₹1 lakh from him, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday, police said. According to the complaint, the accused called Mohinder on October 16 and demanded ₹1 lakh. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the accused, identified as Shatrughan Tiwari, a native of Madhya Pradesh, fled towards a forest after the incident on Tuesday morning in the Jaisinghpur area of the district. Police teams launched a search to trace him, but he was yet to be arrested, officials said.

The victim, Mohinder Pal, a retired Assam Rifles havildar, told police that he had befriended the accused while both worked at a company in Baddi, Solan district. Tiwari had earlier borrowed ₹60,000 from him on two occasions and repaid the amount.

According to the complaint, the accused called Mohinder on October 16 and demanded ₹1 lakh. When Mohinder refused to lend him the money, the accused allegedly threatened to visit his house.

On Tuesday morning, around 7.30am, Mohinder was returning home after walking his dog when he encountered Tiwari about 150 metres from his house. The accused allegedly demanded the money again, pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him. During a scuffle, the accused fired a shot that hit Mohinder in the left thigh.

According to police, the victim managed to snatch the pistol from the accused, while its magazine fell to the ground. Tiwari then fled towards the forest. Mohinder took the pistol and magazine, containing cartridges, home before informing the police, officials said.

He was taken to the Civil Hospital in Thural for a medical examination. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Search is on to arrest the absconding accused, police added.