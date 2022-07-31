Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in ‘Operation Vijay’, Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as ‘Gun Hill’, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.
The Regiment of Artillery, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops and their defences, including Point 5140, which was the key factor in the early completion of operations in the 1999 Kargil war, he said.
On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General T K Chawla, Director General of Artillery, at Kargil War Memorial, Drass, the spokesman said, adding veteran gunners who had participated in the operation were present on the occasion.
Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps, also laid a wreath on the solemn occasion, he said.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
MiG-21 crash: Chandigarh bids tearful adieu to Wg Cdr Mohit Rana
With moist eyes, family, friends and his air force colleagues bade adieu to Wing Commander Mohit Rana in Chandigarh on Saturday. Mohit, 36, was killed after a MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a training sortie in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Mohit's mortal remains reached his parents' house in New Chandigarh, where a large number of people had gathered to pay tributes to him.
