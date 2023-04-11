Karnal woman dies of Covid, 325 new cases in Haryana

The city on Monday reported its first Covid-19 death in over six months. Health officials said the deceased was a 48-year-old woman. As per the Covid-19 bulletin by the Haryana health department, the state again sees an increase in Covid-19 cases after reporting as many as 325 new cases on Monday (HT File Photo fro representation)

Karnal chief medical officer (CMO) Yogesh Sharma said the woman belonged to Nilokheri town and was also suffering from other diseases like infection in heart and kidney. The woman breathed her last while she was taken to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

After her examination, she was found infected with Covid-19.The CMO said samples of her family members have been taken for examination.

Karnal reported 20 new cases of Covid on Monday and the total number of active infected persons has increased to 82 while a total OF 601 people have died due to Covid-19 in the district so far. Meanwhile, the state has witnessed as many as 10,718 deaths due to Covid-19 so far.

Haryana records 325 fresh cases

As per the Covid-19 bulletin by the Haryana health department, the state again sees an increase in Covid-19 cases after reporting as many as 325 new cases on Monday, thus taking the total tally of active cases to 1,905 and total cases to 10,60,472.

The maximum 161 cases were reported from Gurugram, 44 in Faridabad, 32 from Panchkula, 20 in Karnal, 15 in Sonepat, 11 in Charkhi Dadri, nine in Yamunanagar, eight from Ambala, seven in Kurukshetra, three each in Panipat, Sirsa and Hisar, two each in Palwal and Rohtak, one each in Nuh, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Rewari, and Bhiwani.