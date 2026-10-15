Ludhiana: 4 of family booked for harassing minor girl, threatening acid attack

The Salem Tabri police have booked four members of a family after a woman accused a man of harassing her 17-year-old daughter, attempting to forcibly take her away and threatening to attack her with acid. The accused also allegedly threatened to morph the minor’s photographs from her Instagram account to defame her. The complainant alleged that Amarjit pushed her when she intervened. (HT)

Those booked have been identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Chitti Colony, his father Soni, mother Mandeep Kaur and sister Simran.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, Amarjit had been stalking and harassing her daughter for the past several months. She had previously approached the police over his conduct, following which he had reportedly assured her that he would not trouble the girl again but the harassment, however, allegedly continued.

On October 8, around 9.15 pm, the girl had gone to a mobile phone shop with a friend to get her phone repaired when Amarjit allegedly approached her and attempted to forcibly take her away.

The girl’s friend immediately informed her mother, who rushed to the shop. The complainant alleged that Amarjit pushed her when she intervened. His father, mother and sister also arrived at the spot and allegedly verbally abused the complainant and her daughter.

The woman further alleged that Amarjit threatened to throw acid on her daughter and misuse photographs from her Instagram account by morphing them to create objectionable images and damage her reputation.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Karanjit Singh said, “A case has been registered at the Salem Tabri police station under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation involving threats of serious harm) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are underway to arrest the accused.”