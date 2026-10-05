Ludhiana: Activist writes to MC over commercial use of residential properties in Model Town Extension area

Social activist Arvind Sharma has written to municipal corporation commissioner Ojasvi Alankar alleging that residential properties in Model Town Extension are being used for commercial activities and has sought an inspection of the premises. A residential property being used for commercial use. (HT Photo)

In his letter sent on Sunday, Sharma said houses in Blocks AX and A, opposite the Tuition Market, were being used to conduct tuition classes. He said such use of residential properties for commercial activities was in violation of the applicable building bye-laws and land-use regulations. He identified houses numbered 383A to 391A and 253AX to 270AX.

Sharma said batches of around 30 to 40 students were being held inside some of the residential premises. He also pointed to commercial boards and signages displayed outside the houses.

He has asked the civic body’s building branch to inspect the identified properties and verify their sanctioned building plans, land-use classification, occupancy status and the permissions required for the activities being conducted there.

Sharma has also raised fire-safety concerns, seeking verification of fire-fighting equipment, emergency exits, evacuation arrangements and access for emergency vehicles at the premises.

“I urge the civic body to take action wherever violations are found, including sealing or closure proceedings as per the prescribed legal procedure. I also requested the commissioner to refer the matter to the fire safety authorities for inspection,” the activist said.

Garbage returns near Model Town school, issue flagged to civic body

Garbage was burnt at an unauthorised spot near Guru Nanak Public School in Model Town on Sunday morning, the same place where the municipal corporation had earlier cleared accumulated waste following an HT report. Social activist Arvind Sharma recorded the incident and flagged it to civic body officials.

Sharma, who runs a shop near the site, said private garbage collectors were dumping waste at the spot and setting it on fire. He recorded the incident around 8 am on Sunday and sent the video to MC chief.

“I have sent the videos from the spot to the concerned Municipal officials but they haven’t responded,” he said.

HT had earlier reported garbage being dumped at the site near the school, following which the MC had got the area cleaned. Sharma said garbage had again accumulated at the spot.

Municipal health officer Dr Vipan Malhotra did not respond to calls and messages seeking his response. Also, calls and messages made to MC commissioner Ojasvi Alankar went unanswered.