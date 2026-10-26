Ludhiana chemists begin returning stocks of anxiety, pain relief drugs

Chemists in Ludhiana have begun returning their existing stocks of narcotic and psychotropic medicines to wholesalers and distributors following the Punjab Chemists Association’s call to stop selling these medicines from October 25. The association, which has alleged harassment by authorities during intensified raids, reaffirmed its decision during a meeting on Sunday, maintaining that sales would remain suspended until the government addresses its concerns over sudden inspections and action over discrepancies in stock records. These medicines are prescribed for conditions such as anxiety, post-operative pain and muscle tension. (HT)

These medicines are prescribed for conditions such as anxiety, post-operative pain and muscle tension. While registered chemists are legally permitted to dispense them against valid physical prescriptions, the association claims legitimate businesses are being penalised over discrepancies in stock records and bills.

Varinder Dhiman, working president of the Retail Chemist Association, Ludhiana, said, “The chemists have stopped keeping these medicines in their inventories because they feared action over stock-related discrepancies. Raids and reports about them in newspapers are damaging chemists’ credibility among customers and people in their neighbourhoods, even when their businesses are operating legitimately.”

The Punjab Chemists Association reaffirmed its position at an online meeting on Sunday, attended by representatives from 22 districts, with Moga being the only district absent. District presidents, general secretaries and the finance secretary also attended the meeting, where members discussed their demands and decided to maintain the suspension of sales until the government responds.

Dhiman said legitimate chemists should not be penalised for violations committed by a few. “Few people violate rules, but that does not mean that innocent chemists should face such action,” he said.

Lovely Dabar, general secretary of the Ludhiana Chemists Association, alleged that chemists were being unfairly targeted in the name of the anti-drug campaign. “This is no longer a war against drugs; it has become a war against chemists. Why are we being targeted? If other drugs are being sold illegally, action should be taken against those involved in that trade as well. Why are chemists facing sudden raids? We want the government to understand our concerns and ensure that our credibility is not damaged,” Dabar said.

GS Chawla, general secretary of the Punjab Chemists Association, said the association wanted the government to adopt a more lenient approach in cases involving minor discrepancies in stock records. Variations could occur during routine business, he said, adding that chemists should be given an opportunity to explain them before strict action was taken.

The association has demanded that raids should not be conducted without prior notice and that shops should not be sealed immediately over stock discrepancies. It has also sought a more lenient approach to record-keeping and an opportunity for chemists to respond before their licences are suspended.

The association has suggested that medicines required by genuine patients be made available through government dispensaries, civil hospitals and Jan Aushadhi Kendras while chemists refrain from selling them.