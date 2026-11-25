A road mishap involving a pet dog turned into a street brawl in Friends Colony, Ramgarh, where a father-son duo were reportedly attacked by their neighbours and around 20 other people. The accused not only assaulted the two but also allegedly vandalised their car, triggering a police case. Jamalpur police registered an FIR against Raj Kumar Solanki, his father, Rajeev Bhatia, Vikas Gupta, Rajiv Gupta, Vijay Kumar, his son Gaurav Kumar and around 20 unidentified peole. (HT) more

The incident began when Sahabjeet Singh, 56, was driving the family’s Maruti Suzuki Swift through the locality. As he passed the house of their neighbours, the car accidentally hit their pet dog on the street.

Although the dog reportedly escaped unhurt, the incident allegedly triggered an altercation that soon spiralled out of control.

According to the complaint lodged by Surinder Singh, father of the victim, the neighbours picked up a fight with his son and summoned their accomplices. A group of people allegedly came and assaulted Sahabjeet. They also vandalised the car during the attack.

Surinder said he rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident to rescue his son, but the attackers allegedly turned on him as well and assaulted him.

On his complaint, the Jamalpur police registered an FIR against Raj Kumar Solanki, his father, Rajeev Bhatia, Vikas Gupta, Rajiv Gupta, Vijay Kumar, his son Gaurav Kumar and around 20 unidentified peole.

Investigating officer Jagpreet Singh said the case had been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting while armed with deadly weapons), 190 (offences committed by members of an unlawful assembly) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.