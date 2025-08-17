Ludhiana: 5 held with morphine, 5 lakh drug money

In a major crackdown, Samrala police arrested five youths travelling in a Toyota Fortuner and recovered 50 grams of morphine, 3 grams of heroin, and ₹4.8 lakh in drug money from their possession. The five accused in the custody of Samrala police on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The arrested youths, all aged between 20 and 24, are close friends and residents of Chehharta in Amritsar. They have been identified as Karan Devgan, Deepak Kumar, Parmdeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, and Pranav Sharma.

SI Pavittar Singh, SHO at Samrala police station informed that the arrests were made during a hi-tech naka laid near Haidon Police Post as part of heightened security checks. The police team intercepted the SUV and recovered the narcotics and cash during the search. At the time of arrest, the accused were travelling from Amritsar to Chandigarh to deliver the contraband.

During interrogation, police found that the group of friends had allegedly entered the drug trade together to make quick money. “Their remand has been obtained and we are probing the source of the supply and their distribution network,” SHO Singh said.

Police further revealed that the alleged gang leader, Karan Devgan, is a habitual offender and has two NDPS cases already registered against him. Shockingly, he was released on bail just two days ago in a case involving 1 kg heroin, but returned to drug trafficking soon after.

The SHO added that the police are now working to trace the entire supply chain, identify the recipients, and crack down on the wider drug network operating in the region.

Notorious drug peddler nabbed, properties to be attached

Machhiwara police have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and claimed recovery of heroin and drug money from his possession. The accused has been identified as Jasdev Singh alias Jassa, a resident of Machhiwara, who has been active in the narcotics trade for nearly a decade. The accused allegedly scuffled with the police and obstructed them from performing their duty.

Samrala DSP Tarlochan Singh said that acting on a tip-off a police team was patrolling near Rattipur road crossing when the accused was intercepted.

During the search, police recovered 21 grams of heroin and ₹4,100 in drug money. The DSP said further questioning would reveal the network of suppliers and buyers. “We are preparing a list of his clients. Those addicted will be sent to de-addiction centres, while sellers will be arrested,” he said.

A case has been registered against the accused for drug trafficking and obstructing government duty.

Police revealed that Jasdev Singh has been facing eight previous criminal cases since 2015, including large recoveries of narcotics and illegal arms. He was booked in 2015 for possession of 12 kg poppy husk, in 2017 with 250 gm opium and 8 kg poppy husk, and later that year with a 315 bore weapon and cartridges. In 2021, two criminal cases were registered, followed by a 4-quintal poppy husk seizure in 2022. He was also booked in Ludhiana in 2023 and again in 2025 under the NDPS Act.

Police added that Jasdev had acquired properties from drug money, many in the names of his wife and brother. Steps have been initiated to attach these assets.