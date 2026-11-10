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Man with multiple criminal cases arrested under PSA in Anantnag

The accused has been identified as Raoof Ahmad Wani alias Dr Fahim alias Raoof Kasab of Khudhamam, Dooru

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 07:30:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Police booked a notorious fraudster under the Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978, in Anantnag who is repeatedly involved in criminal activities and is implicated in multiple criminal cases registered at Dooru and Achabal police stations, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been involved in offences related to cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and other unlawful activities, said police. (HT Photo for representation)
The accused has been involved in offences related to cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and other unlawful activities, said police. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused has been identified as Raoof Ahmad Wani alias Dr Fahim alias Raoof Kasab of Khudhamam, Dooru.

“The accused has been involved in offences related to cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and other unlawful activities. His continued involvement in such activities was found prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, necessitating preventive action under the provisions of the PSA,” a police spokesman said, adding that after completion of the requisite legal formalities, the individual has been detained under the PSA and lodged in jail.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Man With Multiple Criminal Cases Arrested Under PSA In Anantnag
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Man With Multiple Criminal Cases Arrested Under PSA In Anantnag
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