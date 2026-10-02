Mohali: 21% yet to pay property tax as 10% rebate deadline ends

Even after the September 30 deadline to avail the 10% rebate on property tax ended, around 9,000 of the nearly 42,000 taxable properties are yet to pay their dues, according to the latest municipal corporation (MC) data. The assistant commissioner said, those who missed the September 30 deadline can pay their dues till December 31 without the 10% rebate. (HT File)

This means around 21% taxpayers remain pending, while nearly 33,000, or 78%, have paid their tax. The MC has collected around ₹40 crore in property tax from April 1 to September 30 during the current financial year.

According to the latest MC data, there are 60,987 property units in the city, of which 16,264 are exempted from property tax and 44,723 are taxable. The exempted properties include single-storey houses measuring up to 5 marla, flats measuring less than 500 square feet and eligible properties belonging to defence personnel.

Residential properties account for the largest share of taxable units. Of the 34,451 taxable residential properties, 19,184 have paid their tax, while 15,267 are yet to pay. In the commercial category, there are 6,203 taxable properties, of which 3,139 have paid and 3,064 are pending. The industrial, institutional, government and stadium category has 2,331 taxable units. Of these, 761 have paid their tax, while 1,570 remain pending.

In the mixed category, there are 1,738 taxable units, of which only 184 have paid while 1,554 are yet to pay. Property-tax collection in Mohali has increased over the years, from around ₹24 crore in 2021-22 to ₹57 crore in 2025-26.

Assistant commissioner Jagjit Singh, property tax branch, MC Mohali, said the increase was also due to the addition of new malls, showrooms and other commercial properties in the city. A rush was witnessed at the property-tax branch on September 30 as taxpayers tried to complete their payments before the rebate deadline. MC deployed eight staff members to manage the rush and assist taxpayers.

“There was heavy rush when I came to pay the property tax, because of which I could not complete the payment at that time. However, the staff members were helpful and cooperative and assisted taxpayers manually,” said Munish Jindal, who visited the MC office to pay his property tax.

The assistant commissioner said, those who missed the September 30 deadline can pay their dues till December 31 without the 10% rebate. From January, a 10% penalty will be imposed, while payments made after March will attract a 20% penalty along with 18% interest.