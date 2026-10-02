On Day 1, confusion rules over BMC’s 14-ft slum demolition plan
When HT pointed out that the BMC had issued a press note, Singh said the administration had made no such announcement and suggested the Public Relations Officer (PRO) be asked why the communication had been issued. Attempts to reach BMC PRO Tanaji Kamble were unsuccessful
Mumbai: On the day the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was supposed to begin a special drive to demolish unauthorised slum structures measuring 14 feet and above, its own administration has denied announcing any such exercise, leaving the fate of the proposed demolition drive unclear. The drive, announced on September 19 as a three-month exercise from October 1 to December 31, was to target 39,111 structures across the city.
The crackdown is driven by structural and public safety concerns, following recent tragedies such as the Kurla landslide and the Mankhurd building collapse. However, on Thursday, as the proposed drive was set to begin, the administration appeared to distance itself from its own announcement. “There was no special drive announced,” said Devendra Singh, Joint Commissioner (Vigilance) under whose guidance the proposed drive was to be carried out, according to the BMC press note issued on September 19.
When HT pointed out that the BMC had issued a press note, Singh said the administration had made no such announcement and suggested the Public Relations Officer (PRO) be asked why the communication had been issued. Attempts to reach BMC PRO Tanaji Kamble were unsuccessful.
The proposal had faced opposition from corporators and delegations across political parties, including the BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). Over the past 10 days, they met Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and requested that the drive be halted. Sources said the commissioner appeared receptive to their demand, but the civic administration has issued no formal communication clarifying whether the September 19 announcement has been withdrawn.
The uncertainty has left even senior officials who are supposed to oversee the demolition drive unclear about what exactly is being implemented. Officials told HT that they too had learnt of the proposed special drive, but no such large-scale action was undertaken across the city on Thursday. A senior official overseeing demolition in large parts of the city said routine action would continue, but they too were unaware of what happened to the drive.
Trivan Kumar Karnani, founder of the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), said the confusion reflected poorly on the civic administration. “Those opposing the drive must also take responsibility, when an untoward incident happens. All those who are batting against the drive and buckling under pressure, must be criminally charged” he said.
Advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, president of the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, who is opposing the drive said, “Although the drive did not take place today, there is still no written assurance from the civic body. Its stand remains hazy and there is no clarity on what happens next.”BMC chief Bhide could not be reached for comment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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