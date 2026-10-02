On Day 1, confusion rules over BMC’s 14-ft slum demolition plan

Mumbai: On the day the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was supposed to begin a special drive to demolish unauthorised slum structures measuring 14 feet and above, its own administration has denied announcing any such exercise, leaving the fate of the proposed demolition drive unclear. The drive, announced on September 19 as a three-month exercise from October 1 to December 31, was to target 39,111 structures across the city. Mumbai, India - November 13, 2024: A view of the Behrampada Slums, Bandra East in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The crackdown is driven by structural and public safety concerns, following recent tragedies such as the Kurla landslide and the Mankhurd building collapse. However, on Thursday, as the proposed drive was set to begin, the administration appeared to distance itself from its own announcement. “There was no special drive announced,” said Devendra Singh, Joint Commissioner (Vigilance) under whose guidance the proposed drive was to be carried out, according to the BMC press note issued on September 19.

When HT pointed out that the BMC had issued a press note, Singh said the administration had made no such announcement and suggested the Public Relations Officer (PRO) be asked why the communication had been issued. Attempts to reach BMC PRO Tanaji Kamble were unsuccessful.

The proposal had faced opposition from corporators and delegations across political parties, including the BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). Over the past 10 days, they met Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and requested that the drive be halted. Sources said the commissioner appeared receptive to their demand, but the civic administration has issued no formal communication clarifying whether the September 19 announcement has been withdrawn.

The uncertainty has left even senior officials who are supposed to oversee the demolition drive unclear about what exactly is being implemented. Officials told HT that they too had learnt of the proposed special drive, but no such large-scale action was undertaken across the city on Thursday. A senior official overseeing demolition in large parts of the city said routine action would continue, but they too were unaware of what happened to the drive.

Trivan Kumar Karnani, founder of the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), said the confusion reflected poorly on the civic administration. “Those opposing the drive must also take responsibility, when an untoward incident happens. All those who are batting against the drive and buckling under pressure, must be criminally charged” he said.

Advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, president of the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, who is opposing the drive said, “Although the drive did not take place today, there is still no written assurance from the civic body. Its stand remains hazy and there is no clarity on what happens next.”BMC chief Bhide could not be reached for comment.