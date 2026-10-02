Mumbai: The state government is considering setting up trauma care centres every 100 kilometres along state and national highways, with an eye on curbing deaths due to road accidents. A proposal to this effect was mooted during a recent multi-department joint meeting on road safety, officials said, after data collated by the transport department showed that 56,000 people had died in 129,000 road accidents across the state over 43 months spanning January 2023 till July 2026, at nearly 43 fatalities per day. State plans trauma centres every 100 kms to curb accident deaths

“We are planning trauma care centres along with faster and smoother availability of ambulances which could be life-saving during the ‘golden hour’,” said an official from the transport department who is privy to the discussions.

‘Golden hour’ refers to the first hour after an accident, which is extremely critical for the treatment of injured persons. Officials said the transport department is now focusing on strengthening the emergency response mechanism to ensure that injured victims receive prompt medical assistance.

As part of these efforts, the department will procure 80-100 ambulances, which will be deployed at high-risk locations and black spots along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Samruddhi Mahamarg, highways in the Konkan region and remote tribal routes. The ambulances would be procured under the state’s Road Safety Fund, and used for stabilisation of injured crash victims and transportation of victims to the nearest trauma facility.

Sources in the transport department said the government has begun working on an app/ website which will display real-time information on availability of ambulances and nearest hospitals and help crash victims and first responders book ambulances for a fee in case of emergencies.

“Information on hospitals will be integrated into the platform, and private ambulance operators will be encouraged to register themselves on it,” an official said. “Ambulances registered on the platform will be required to have essential first-aid and medical facilities along with services of doctors and nurses.”

Sources said the transport department already has data on ambulances registered with different regional transport offices (RTOs) across the state. The app/ website would pool in this information and aid delivery of immediate first aid to accident victims and their transportation to hospitals within the shortest possible time.