Mohali: ₹55-lakh paver block project kicks off in Mauli Baidwan

Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana, who laid the foundation stone for a ₹55-lakh project to install paver blocks in various lanes of Mauli Baidwan village (Ward 26) on Thursday, said providing better civic amenities to residents of newly incorporated areas was a priority for the civic body. Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana inaugurating the paver block work in Mauli Baidwan on Friday.

The Mauli Baidwan project has been awarded to the Gopal Cooperative Society. It will improve the condition of the village lanes and make commuting easier for residents, he said. Samana added that Mauli Baidwan had recently been brought within the municipal corporation’s limits and the work was aimed at upgrading its infrastructure.

The mayor said a new tubewell was being installed in the village to address the drinking water shortage. He added that the village would also be connected to canal water soon.

Residents flag garbage, damaged road issues

Ward 26 councillor Satwinder Singh Mitthu, block samiti member Avtar Singh and former sarpanch Gursewak Singh Premi, who thanked the mayor for initiating the development work, raised the issue of garbage at the village’s ready-mix concrete (RMC) point and a damaged road along the village’s peripheral road. Samana assured them that both issues would be resolved soon.

Senior deputy mayor RP Sharma, panchayat members Bhupinder Singh and Bhag Singh, Baidwan Sports Club president Supinder Singh Ladi Baidwan, Harjot Singh Gabbar, Manpreet Singh, engineer Naresh Batta, supervising engineer Kamaldeep Singh, other officials and villagers were present.