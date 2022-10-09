Mohali: Group attacks guard, resident at housing complex

At least 15 to 20 unidentified people have been booked for assaulting a guard and a resident at Purab Apartments on Friday evening.

According to police, the accused tried to enter the premises on the pretext of a birthday party, when the guard, Pooran Singh, asked them for identity cards.

“They felt offended and initially got into a heated argument with the guard, whom they eventually attacked with sharp weapons,” police said.

Police added that when a resident, Major Sher Chand, tried to intervene, the accused attacked him too and later fled the spot. Both victims were taken to the hospital and discharged within a few hours.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon.) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) was registered at Sohana Police Station.