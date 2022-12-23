Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nominated councillors seen openly supporting ruling BJP

Nominated councillors seen openly supporting ruling BJP

Published on Dec 23, 2022 01:28 AM IST

The nominated councillors had been named on October 18, ten months after MC elections. Immediately after the list was announced by the UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, the opposition had cried foul, stating that all of them were affiliated to the BJP

Nominated councillors, who are supposed to act neutral, were seen supporting the BJP during the House meeting on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Nominated councillors, who are supposed to act neutral, were seen supporting the BJP during the House meeting on Thursday.

The nominated councillors had been named on October 18, ten months after MC elections. Immediately after the list was announced by the UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, the opposition had cried foul, stating that all of them were affiliated to the BJP.

After Thursday’s House meeting, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Prem Lata said, “From Day 1, we knew that the BJP had appointed its officer-bearers as nominated councillors. How can you expect them to act neutral.”

Another AAP councillor Anju Katyal said, “The real face of the BJP has been exposed today. Nominated councillors are not to indulge in politics, but all nine of them owe allegiance to the BJP.”

Two of them -- Satinder Singh and Geeta Chauhan – were seen having heated arguments with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress councillors, and were later suspended by the mayor.

Satinder Singh later said, “We have the right to speak in the House and will expose the deeds of Congress and AAP councillors as they are not allowing the House to function.”

Story Saved
Friday, December 23, 2022
