Not just degrees, international students also carry Haryana’s culture with them: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini interacted with a delegation of international students studying at various universities in the state here on Wednesday. The students from 14 countries studying at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar; Kurukshetra University; and Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, participated in the interaction. (HT Photo)

The students from 14 countries studying at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar; Kurukshetra University; and Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana, participated in the interaction.

Saini said that international students who come to Haryana for education do not merely return with a degree. He said they also carry with them an understanding of Haryana’s culture, traditions and people.

The interaction brought together students from various countries, including African nations. Among them was a student from Afghanistan who completed her PhD at Haryana Agricultural University and shared her experiences of spending seven years in Haryana. A notable aspect of her interaction was that she spoke entirely in Hindi. Other students also shared their research and academic experiences, according to a statement.

An official spokesperson said Saini will hold an interaction with Gen-Z entrepreneurs at Gurugram University on August 21. During the programme, successful young entrepreneurs will guide youth aspiring to launch their own startups.

Six master classrooms will be set up during the programme, where successful entrepreneurs, as experts, will train groups of 50 youth each on setting up startups and other related aspects.

During the programme, Saini will flag-off two buses under the ‘Yuva Udyami Yatra’. Starting from Gurugram, these buses will travel to every district of the state and create awareness about startups and entrepreneurship among students of colleges, universities, ITIs, coaching institutes and other educational institutions.

“The yatra will continue till December. On the concluding day, a major programme for Gen-Z will be organised in December, in which youth who have benefited from the ‘Yuva Udyami Yatra’ will participate,” the spokesperson said.