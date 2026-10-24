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Not opposed to welfare schemes, but public money should be spent judiciously: Warring

Warring said savings from unnecessary expenditure could instead be channelled towards free higher education for underprivileged students and strengthening healthcare facilities

Published on: Oct 24, 2026, 07:50:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Ludhiana Member of Parliament and former Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday clarified that he was not opposed to welfare schemes. He said assistance to poor and needy families must continue, but public money should be spent judiciously and transparently.

Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File)
Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File)

While questioning the state government’s proposed 500-crore tender for a free flour distribution scheme, Warring asked why additional expenditure was needed when beneficiaries were satisfied with the existing wheat distribution programme.

“Welfare schemes must not be discontinued, but public money must not be misused either,” he said, demanding an explanation for the proposed expenditure.

The Congress leader also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of misplaced priorities, alleging that its associates were receiving preferential treatment while patients travelling from remote areas to PGI Chandigarh struggled to find accommodation for their families. Referring to AAP worker Gayatri Bishnoi, he questioned the reported provision of government facilities for her father’s medical treatment.

Warring said savings from unnecessary expenditure could instead be channelled towards free higher education for underprivileged students and strengthening healthcare facilities.

He urged the government to ensure accountability in public spending, arguing that welfare initiatives should be assessed not merely by announcements but by their effectiveness in improving people’s lives.

Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Not Opposed To Welfare Schemes, But Public Money Should Be Spent Judiciously: Warring
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