NRI runs over scooterist with SUV, held

An Australia-based NRI was arrested after he ran over a scooterist with his SUV in Palsora on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shiva Kashyap, 30, a resident of Sector 41, who worked for a private firm.

According to police, the accused, Mohabbat Singh, 32, who hails from Rupnagar, hit Shiva’s Honda Activa scooter with his Toyota Fortuner near Punjab National Bank in Palsora around 7.40pm.

An injured Shiva was rushed to PGIMER by his elder brother, Vishal, with the help of a shopkeeper in his car. But he was declared brought dead. Mohabbat was arrested from the accident spot.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on Vishal’s complaint.