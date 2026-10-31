Nurpur police seize drug trafficker’s assets worth ₹48L

In a major action against drug trafficking under the ongoing anti-chitta campaign, Nurpur police have secured the forfeiture of assets worth ₹48.30 lakh belonging to a drug trafficker in Kangra district, officials said on Friday. The police said the anti-chitta campaign was not limited to the seizure of narcotics and arrest of offenders but also targeted the financial networks of drug traffickers. (HT Photo for representation)

The properties belonging to Shamsher Singh, a resident of Damtal in Indora tehsil, include a two-storey residential building and cash worth ₹2.40 lakh. The action was taken under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to police, the competent authority and administrator, New Delhi, through an order dated October 22, 2026, ordered the forfeiture of the assets under Sections 68-I(1) and 68-I(3) of the NDPS Act.

The residential building, located at Channi village in Indora tehsil and comprising a basement, ground floor and first floor, has been valued at ₹45.90 lakh. The forfeited cash amounts to ₹2,40,440, taking the total value of the assets to ₹48,30,997.

Police station Damtal formally served the forfeiture order on Shamsher Singh on October 29 under Section 68-U of the Act. He has been directed to hand over possession of the forfeited property to the concerned department. In case of non-compliance within the stipulated period, the competent authority can take possession in accordance with the law.

The police said the anti-chitta campaign was not limited to the seizure of narcotics and arrest of offenders but also targeted the financial networks of drug traffickers by identifying and forfeiting assets allegedly acquired through illegal activities.