Over 15,000 workers from Himachal to join Delhi rally tomorrow: Congress

Himachal Pradesh Congress targets to mobilise 15,000 party workers from the state for the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, demanding the replacement of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with ballot papers and alleging irregularities in the electoral process. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also urged the Congress workers to travel to Delhi in large numbers. (HT File)

Sharing details, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president, Vinay Kumar said the party had arranged around 200 buses, both government and private, along with more than 500 other vehicles to transport party workers from the state to Delhi.

Talking to the media on Friday, Kumar said, “This is a fight to protect democracy and the Constitution, saying that the Congress was fighting against alleged electoral irregularities. We are targeting around 15,000 workers from Himachal Pradesh for the rally in Delhi. Women, youth, NSUI, seva dal, members of frontal organisations and party workers will participate.”

CM appeals for Dilli chalo

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a message said, “Strengthening democracy and upholding the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the electoral process is a collective responsibility we all share...I urge you all to travel to Delhi in large numbers and ensure your participation in this mass movement.”

CPI (M) to join the Delhi rally

Urging the people of the country and the state to unite against the Modi-Shah government’s attempt to dismantle our democracy and Constitution through the misuse of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] makes an appeal to people to join the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, on November 1.

State secretary, Sanjay Chauhan, said, “We seek dismissal of Gyanesh and initiate legal action against him. Along with scraping the SIR process and restoring the votes of those that were deleted under it. Implement comprehensive electoral reforms in the country.”