Panchkula: Health department inspects Pinjore labs over record-keeping discrepancies

The health department on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections at three chemist shops, a nursing home and two laboratories in Pinjore to ensure effective implementation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act and to improve the sex ratio. The department issued show-cause notices to the concerned establishments over the deficiencies and alleged violations. (HT File)

The inspection team checked three chemist shops — Chaudhary Medical Centre, Chemist Drugist Aggarwal Medicose and Dawa India Generic Pharmacy — and examined MTP-related medicines, stock registers and other records to verify compliance with prescribed rules and legal provisions.

The team also inspected JN Shoury Multispeciality Hospital, Pinjore, where medical records, MTP-related documents and C-section cases were examined. The percentage of C-sections at the hospital was found to be relatively high. The department said a detailed scrutiny of the records was underway and further action would be taken as per the rules.

Two laboratories — Ajay Clinical Laboratory and Alfa Medical Laboratory — were also inspected. The team found that Ajay Clinical Laboratory’s clinical establishment certificate had expired, while Alfa Medical Laboratory did not have the required certificate.

The department issued show-cause notices to the concerned establishments over the deficiencies and alleged violations and sought their explanations within the prescribed period. Further action will be taken based on the responses received.

The health department said any negligence in complying with provisions of the MTP and PC-PNDT Acts would be taken seriously. Regular and surprise inspections of health institutions, chemist shops and other establishments will continue.