Panchkula: Man held in ₹11L online trading fraud case

The district police have arrested a man on Sunday in connection with an online trading fraud case and allegedly duping a woman of ₹11-lakh by luring her with promises of hefty returns. Deputy commissioner of police Amrinder Singh said that the bank account involved in the fraud was linked to a firm based in Mohali. (HT File)

According to police, the arrested accused identified as Gurvinder Singh, a native of Ambala district and currently residing in Mohali was arrested from the Raipur Rani area in Panchkula. Singh had allegedly provided his firm’s bank account to his associates for receiving proceeds of cyber fraud in exchange for a commission. He has been remanded in five-day police custody.

A case was registered on October 17 at the cyber crime police station in Sector-20 under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, the woman was contacted by a person on WhatsApp on January 13, 2026, who offered her a work-from-home opportunity and promised high returns from online share trading. The accused allegedly gained her confidence by sharing investment tips and persuaded her to download an app and upload her personal information.

Acting on the instructions of the accused, the woman transferred money to various bank accounts in March 2026. The app showed her investment growing, with the total amount eventually displayed as more than ₹52 lakh.

When she attempted to withdraw the money, the accused demanded an additional ₹6 lakh in the name of taxes and security charges, threatening to forfeit the entire amount if she failed to pay.

The woman transferred the demanded amount to the specified account on April 13, 2026. However, the app subsequently stopped working. When she failed to recover her money and was asked to deposit more funds, she realised she had been cheated. According to the complaint, she suffered a total loss of ₹11 lakh.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amrinder Singh said that the bank account involved in the fraud was linked to a firm based in Mohali.

During questioning, the accused Gurvinder Singh allegedly disclosed that he had provided his firm’s bank account to his associates in exchange for a commission to facilitate the receipt of money obtained through cyber fraud.

Police are now investigating the money trail and the roles of other suspected members of the gang. Potential locations linked to the case in different states are also being examined.