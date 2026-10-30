Panchkula MC to spend ₹18-cr to complete Sec 3 office building

After years of delays, Panchkula municipal corporation’s (MC) long-pending office building in Sector 3 is set for a fresh push, with the civic body planning to spend ₹18 crore to complete the remaining 30–35% of the work. According to official details, the tender submission deadline is November 17, while bids will be opened on November 18. (HT File)

According to official details, the tender submission deadline is November 17, while bids will be opened on November 18. The pending work primarily involves the building’s interiors and finishing, including flooring, air-conditioning installation, electrical fittings and woodwork.

Once operational, the building is expected to bring the MC’s scattered offices under one roof, sparing residents the inconvenience of visiting different locations for civic services.

At present, the civic body operates from three locations — Sectors 4, 12-A and 14. Two offices function from community centres, while the MC’s main office in Sector 14 is housed in a rented building, for which it has reportedly been paying around ₹1 lakh a month for several years.

The dedicated office building in Sector 3 was originally part of a project awarded in December 2019 at a cost of nearly ₹30 crore. Construction began in 2020, with the project initially scheduled for completion by April 2021. However, the work failed to progress as planned, with the previous contractor allegedly not adhering to technical specifications. The matter subsequently went into arbitration, delaying the project further.

Although the main structure has been built, the interior and finishing work remains incomplete. Fresh tenders were issued to complete the balance work, and the MC is now moving ahead with the ₹18-crore package.

MC commissioner Vinay Kumar said the pending work includes flooring, installation of air-conditioners, electrical work and woodwork. He expressed hope that the building would become functional soon.

Once completed, the facility is expected to streamline the MC’s operations and make it easier for residents to access civic services without having to shuttle between multiple offices.