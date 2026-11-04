Panjab University slips 30 places in QS Asia rankings

The annual QS Asia University Rankings are out and it hasn’t been a good showing for Panjab University (PU). It has slipped 30 places to the 306th spot in Asia, as against 276th last year. The varsity has, however, retained its 37th position among Indian institutions (HT File)

The varsity has, however, retained its 37th position among Indian institutions. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) is the highest-ranked university in the country though in Asia, it stood 66th.

Overall score improves

With gains in eight of the 10 comparable performance indicators, PU’s overall score improved from 31.3 in 2025 to 43.4 in 2027. Among the key gains, the score for citations per paper, an indicator of research impact, rose from 45.3 to 52.8 (16%). The faculty-student ratio score improved from 28.3 to 34.9 (23%). Academic reputation increased marginally from 35.7 to 35.9 (30%), while employer reputation improved from 39.2 to 40.1 (20%).

International engagement also recorded gains, with inbound exchange students registering the highest relative improvement of 35.53%, followed by outbound exchange students (17.39%) and international student ratio (19.63%). The staff-with-PhD score increased from 95.8 to 99.

Region’s private varsities outrank PU

Meanwhile, private universities in the region continued to outperform PU in the rankings. Chandigarh University improved five places to secure the 104th position, with its score rising from 66.6 to 70.3. It also secured the 35th position in Asia for International Research Network, climbing 59 places.

Lovely Professional University improved from 187th to 154th, while Shoolini University slipped from 159th to 177th. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, fell from 249th to 262nd. Chitkara University, however, registered one of the biggest improvements in the region, jumping 62 places from 325th to 263rd.

Focus on making students globally competitive: V-C

PU vice-chancellor Prof Meenakshi Goyal said the university’s focus remained on making students globally competitive and improving their employability through modern and industry-oriented education. She said the improvement in the overall score reflected sustained efforts by faculty, researchers and students, particularly in research impact, faculty-student ratio and international engagement.