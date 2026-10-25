Patiala youth abducted, murdered, dumped in Sangrur

A 27-year-old man was murdered and dumped near the Kala Jhar toll plaza in Sangrur district on Friday evening hours after being abducted in broad daylight in Patiala. The occupants of the black Mahindra Scorpio were captured on camera assaulting Khan and bundling him into the SUV in full public view, before driving off. (HT)

The victim, Nawab Khan, a resident of Dakala village in Patiala district, was abducted after an SUV intentionally hit his motorcycle near a petrol pump on the Patiala-Sangrur road around 1.30 pm.

The occupants of the black Mahindra Scorpio were captured on camera assaulting Khan and bundling him into the SUV in full public view, before driving off.

A video recorded by a passerby showed Khan hanging partially out of the window of the moving vehicle as it sped towards Sangrur. His body was later recovered near Kalajhar village, close to the Kala Jhar toll plaza. Preliminary examination indicated injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon, investigators said.

Police have identified two suspects as Gursewak Singh and Jagjeet Singh, and booked them under Sections 103 (1) (murder), 140 (1) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rental car used in crime: Police

Samana Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Ankurdeep Singh said a rental car was used in the crime, which was the fallout of an old rivalry between the victim and accused.

According to investigators, the two suspects are reportedly brothers of a woman, who had allegedly been harassed by Khan. Police investigation is continuing to establish the exact motive.

The abductors reportedly rented the getaway vehicle from a person in Shish Mahal Enclave, which has provided police some crucial leads.

Samana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Fateh Singh Brar said they were working to arrest the identified suspects and establish the complete sequence of events, including the role of everyone involved in the abduction and murder.

Khan leaves behind his wife and a one-month-old daughter.