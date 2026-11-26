Patients visiting Aam Aadmi Clinics in Mohali were left without medical examinations and medicines on Wednesday as a staff strike disrupted healthcare services across the state. The strike was called by the Aam Aadmi Clinics Sanjha Front, whose members held a protest and hunger strike in Sangrur. (HT File) more

Although doctors were deployed at some clinics from the civil hospital in Phase 6 to minimise the impact, the absence of pharmacy officers and clinical assistants meant that essential services could not be maintained. Patients at the Phase 5 clinic also had to return without receiving the treatment or diagnostic facilities they had come for.

The shortage of support staff affected the functioning of the clinics, where doctors alone could not ensure the delivery of all services. While medical officers attended to their duties, the absence of pharmacists disrupted medicine distribution, and diagnostic services were also affected.

The strike was called by the Aam Aadmi Clinics Sanjha Front, whose members held a protest and hunger strike in Sangrur. The employees are seeking regularisation of their services, an increase in incentives and separate payments for work under national health programmes.

Their other demands include full salary and incentives for duties performed on Sundays and public holidays, health and accident insurance for employees and their families, and payment equivalent to at least 75 patients a day irrespective of actual outpatient attendance.

The employees said discussions had been held with government representatives and their demands had received in-principle approval, but no written orders had been issued so far.