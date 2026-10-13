Police has registered an FIR against four named persons and unidentified members of a company for allegedly cheating investors through a cryptocurrency investment scheme that promised high returns. Pinjore residents lose ₹3-L in crypto fraud

The complainants have alleged that they were induced to invest in a Dubai-based company, Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT).

The FIR was registered on Monday under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 317(2) (stolen property), 318(2) (cheating), 336(2) & 338 (forgery & aggravated forgery), 340 (using forged documents), 351(2)(criminal intimidation)

and 61(criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under Section 66, 66(C), 66(D) and 43 of the Information Technology Act.

According to the complaint, Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Karanpur village, and Gurdeep Singh were introduced to the scheme by Pooja, who allegedly presented herself as a core member of the company. The accused allegedly promised monthly returns of 3% to 6% and doubled investments within 12 to 15 months.

The complainants alleged that they invested money between 2021 and 2022, including ₹3 lakh paid through a cheque and additional amounts. They claimed that the accused initially paid dividends but stopped payments in February 2025.

Accused named in the FIR are Pooja, a resident of Kalka, Chattar Singh, his wife Krishna Rana and son Virender Rana, all residents of Kalka.