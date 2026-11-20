The National Conference (NC) has formed a three-member disciplinary committee days after riding out the cabinet expansion storm in the party. The induc­tion of four new min­is­ters into the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kash­mir cab­inet on Octo­ber 27 had triggered dis­con­tent and protests within the party. (HT File)

The committee, constituted by NC president Farooq Abdullah, will be headed by former minister and party’s vice-president of Jammu province Khalid Najib Suharwardy. The two other members of the committee will be the two party’s provincial presidents of Jammu and Kashmir divisions - Rattan Lal Gupta (Jammu) and Showkat Ahmad Mir (Kashmir).

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the disciplinary committee was a part of the party’s internal structure and the party president had appointed new faces to the panel. The development comes after Farooq tried to pacify a group of the NC’s disgruntled legislators who had raised concern over the constituents of the new and expanded cabinet on November 5.

The induc­tion of four new min­is­ters into the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kash­mir cab­inet on Octo­ber 27 had triggered dis­con­tent and protests within the party.

The MLAs had alleged that the CM’s adviser and “non-performing” ministers had received Cabinet berths for the second time. Some senior members had publicly expressed their exasperation over not getting a ministerial berth.

During their meeting with Farooq, they had also handed over a memor­andum deman­ding action against the CM’s adviser and the deputy CM. They were assured that their genuine demands will be con­sidered.

Soon after the meet­ing, Farooq, along with the legis­lat­ors, told mediaper­sons that the legis­lat­ors’ demands were genu­ine, but there was no split in the party.

“I want to neg­ate the news that the NC is a divided house. Our party is united. Those who are think­ing that this party will split, I want to tell them this party hasn’t split in the past and this is not going to hap­pen in the future,” Farooq had said.

The NC spokesperson said that the formation of a disciplinary committee had nothing to do with the legislators’ expressing concern over the cabinet or their grievances. “That chapter got over with the meeting they held with the party leadership,” Dar said.