Punishment for terrorists, those aiding them should be same: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday appealed to the people to ensure that elements aiding and abetting terrorists are uprooted from society. After the Pahalgam attack, J&K LG Manoj Sinha said, the kind of protests that were seen in Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan were historic. (Office of LG J&K-X)

“We need to strike hard at the terror ecosystem. Terrorists’ aides should be identified and they should be given the same punishment as terrorists for inflicting wounds on the soul of J&K,” Sinha said after laying the foundation stone of a guest house at the Hazratbal dargah here.

Paying homage to the Pahalgam massacre victims, the LG said Operation Sindoor avenged the attack by punishing “terror state Pakistan” and firmly enforced India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

“The brave soldiers of our armed forces have not only destroyed the terror factories deep inside Pakistan but have also drawn a new red line. Now any terror attack will be considered an act of war and Pakistan will be given the harshest punishment for it,” he said.

After the Pahalgam attack, Sinha said, the kind of protests that were seen in Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan were historic. The valley echoed with slogans against terrorism.

He also called for collective efforts to foster the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and promote unity across communities.

“I appeal to those in positions of responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir to stop using terms like local and non-local. We are all Indians. Stop dividing Indians into locals and outsiders. You should work to unite people so that a united society can take Jammu and Kashmir to greater heights of growth,” the LG said.