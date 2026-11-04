Punjab: 3 drug, arms supply networks busted; 11 nabbed

Busting three illegal arms and drug supply networks, the Amritsar police commissionerate nabbed 11 individuals, including two juveniles, and recovered two hand grenades, 12 sophisticated pistols and 310.10-gram heroin, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. 12 pistols, 2 grenades and 310-gm heroin seized; accused linked to extortion gangs, police said. (HT File)

Among those arrested are Bobby (21), a resident of Nirankari Colony; Samayal Singh (18) of Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran; Satmol Singh alias Thekedar (20) of Rattan Singh Chowk; Harpreet Singh alias Happy alias Bhundi (23), Akashdeep Singh (22) and his 20-year-old namesake, all residents of Naraingarh, Chheharta; Shamsher Singh alias Shera (20) and Gurbir Singh alias Billa (18), both residents of Bainka village in Tarn Taran; Vishal Singh alias Kalu (24) of Jandiala Guru (Amritsar Rural).

The recovered firearms include three .30-bore China-made pistols, two .30-bore PX5 Storm, a 9MM Zigana, a 9MM Glock, three .30-bore pistols, a .32-bore pistol, and a .315-bore country-made weapon along with 33 live cartridges. A bike has also been impounded.

The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers and gangsters who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics through drone-based consignments for further distribution among criminal elements. The arrested accused were using the weapons to open fire at houses and shops to intimidate people in connection with extortion demands, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish the complete backward and forward linkages to identify other associates and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug supply networks.

Amritsar police commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said teams from Ranjit Avenue police station apprehended Bobby, Samayal Singh and Satmol Singh alias Thekedar, and recovered four pistols along with 10 live cartridges. On their disclosure, three more pistols were recovered, he said, adding that an FIR under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act was registered on October 28.

In the second operation, he said Chheharta police teams apprehended Harpreet alias Bhundi along with a juvenile, recovering two pistols and four live cartridges. The subsequent investigation led to the detention of another juvenile, along with Akashdeep Singh and his namesake, resulting in the seizure of two live hand grenades and 15 live cartridges, he said. An FIR under Sections 25 and 25(7) of the NDPS Act was registered on October 30.

In the third operation, Gill said teams from Sultanwind police station arrested Shamsher Singh alias Shera, Vishal Singh alias Kalu and Gurbir Singh alias Billa, recovering three pistols, four live cartridges, and 310.10 grams of heroin. Sections 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act, 25 (6,7,8) of the Arms Act and Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked, he added.