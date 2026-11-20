The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), which looks after the holy places of Sikhs and Hindus in Pakistan, has decided to award the Baba Guru Nanak scholarship to at least 200 Sikh and Hindu students from next year, an official said on Thursday. A monthly stipend of PKR 10,000 is given to each student under the programme. (HT File)

The Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship Programme was started in 2019 for 10 students (five Hindus and five Sikhs). A monthly stipend of PKR 10,000 is given to each student under the programme.

“The number of scholarships has been increased from time to time. Last time, scholarships were awarded to 110 students. To provide enhanced educational opportunities to deserving students belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities by expanding the Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship Programme, the number of scholarships is proposed to be increased to 200 (100 Hindu and 100 Sikh students),” ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohiyuddin said.

He said the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting presided over by ETPB chief Qamaruz Zaman. ETPB secretary Nasir Mushtaq said the board was committed to promoting educational opportunities and providing basic facilities to minority students. He said the board was working to ensure that students could pursue their education without facing difficulties.

“Residential accommodation and all necessary facilities will be provided free of cost to 12 Hindu and Sikh students at the board’s Markaz-e-Taleem (educational centre) in Rawalpindi,” he added.

Participants were also informed about the progress on the ongoing restoration of Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh in Peshawar, which is being carried out at a cost of PKR 1,012 lakh. A proposal to construct modern residential facilities for Sikh pilgrims near Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal was also presented.