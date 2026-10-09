Punjab: Rajoana row adds fresh strain to possible BJP-SAD alliance revival

The Centre’s categorical opposition to commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, has added another layer of uncertainty to the potential revival of the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the high-stakes Punjab assembly elections due early next year. The issue of Rajoana’s death sentence has again brought into focus differences between the two parties over matters with significant political and religious resonance in Punjab. (HT File)

Political circles are abuzz with speculation that the BJP and SAD could explore a renewed electoral understanding for the 2027 polls, although neither party has officially announced a decision to revive their alliance. The issue of Rajoana’s death sentence has again brought into focus differences between the two parties over matters with significant political and religious resonance in Punjab.

The BJP and SAD remained allies for more than two decades, with their partnership dating back to the 1990s. The alliance formed governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and 2012. Their relationship, often projected as an expression of Hindu-Sikh political cooperation, ended in September 2020 after the SAD withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the Centre’s now-repealed three farm laws.

Both parties are currently preparing for the 2027 elections separately.

Sukhbir-Modi meeting fuels alliance speculation

Speculation about a possible rapprochement gained momentum after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 7.

The move was significant as it was the first reported meeting between the two leaders since the SAD and BJP parted ways in 2020. The development triggered renewed discussion about whether the two parties could work together electorally again.

The SAD is seeking to rebuild its political base in Punjab after suffering a major setback in the 2022 assembly polls. The party won three of the state’s 117 assembly seats, while the BJP won two.

The BJP, meanwhile, has maintained that it is preparing to contest the Punjab elections on its own. At the same time, some leaders within the party remain open to the possibility of renewed engagement with the Akalis.

Friction point in potential tie-up

The latest point of friction emerged after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it opposed Rajoana’s plea seeking commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment.

Rajoana, who has been on death row for his role in the 1995 assassination of Beant Singh, has challenged the prolonged delay in deciding his mercy petition, which has been pending since 2012.

Appearing before a three-judge bench, additional solicitor general KM Nataraj said the Union government did not favour commuting the sentence, citing the “prevailing situation” in Punjab. The Centre maintained that the circumstances were not conducive to taking a decision on commutation at this stage.

The government’s position has drawn a strong response from the SAD.

SAD calls it ‘human rights issue’

SAD secretary Daljit Singh Cheema described the matter as a human rights issue and reiterated the party’s position in favour of commuting Rajoana’s death sentence.

“There is a long delay and he has been forced to stay in jail for more than 31 years. There is no logic in that,” Cheema said while reacting to the Centre’s stand in the Supreme Court.

Cheema said the party would discuss the matter with senior leaders and Sukhbir before deciding on its next course of action.

The party has maintained that Rajoana’s mercy petition should be accepted and claimed that it had submitted a petition carrying the signatures of 25 lakh people seeking commutation of his death sentence.

SGPC seeks decision on mercy petition

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which oversees the management of historic Sikh shrines and has traditionally had a strong association with the SAD, has also taken a firm position on the issue.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has called for an early decision on Rajoana’s mercy petition, pointing out that he has already spent more than three decades in prison.

According to Dhami, Rajoana himself has sought a final decision on his case and asked the SGPC to withdraw the mercy petition so there is clarity on his sentence.

Dhami said the SGPC could not independently withdraw the petition because it had been filed following directions from the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. He indicated that the SGPC would consider withdrawal if the Akal Takht subsequently directed it to do so.

Dhami and the Akal Takht Jathedar met Rajoana in jail on September 29, during which he reportedly reiterated that he wanted a final decision on his case without further delay, whether that meant execution or commutation.