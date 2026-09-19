Punjab: Sukhbir targets AAP government over law & order

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the law and order situation after an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead in Amritsar. During his address, the SAD leader further unveiled various welfare and development promises including ₹1 lakh Shagun scheme, ₹3,100 old-age pension among others. (HT)

Addressing a rally in Jalalabad of Fazilka district as part of the SAD’s ‘Punjab Bachao Abhiyan’, Sukhbir appealed to Punjabis to unite against the Bhagwant Mann-led government. The SAD chief accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on its promises and alleged

that corruption, drug trafficking and law-and-order problems have intensified under its rule.

He also referred to shootings in Jalalabad and Fazilka and a firing incident outside a Punjabi singer’s residence earlier this month, saying the people of the state were feeling unsafe.

Promising to transform Jalalabad into a “new Jalalabad”, Sukhbir accused successive Congress and AAP governments of neglecting the constituency and pledged to secure land ownership rights for farmers cultivating land along riverbanks.

During his address, the SAD leader further unveiled various welfare and development promises including ₹1 lakh Shagun scheme, ₹3,100 old-age pension, medical and veterinary colleges at every district headquarters and a substantial increase in social security benefits, if voted to power in 2027 polls. He also announced that 50 kg of wheat would be provided under the Atta-Dal scheme.

The SAD chief promised interest-free loans of up to ₹10 lakh for young entrepreneurs and a 75% subsidy for animal husbandry projects. He also said government jobs would be reserved for Punjabis and that five-marla plots would be allotted to homeless families. He also promised to provide tubewell connections to farmers who had not yet received them and develop underground pipeline networks to strengthen irrigation facilities.

After coming to power, the SAD would ensure payment of pending dearness allowance and other legitimate dues to the government employees.