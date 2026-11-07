Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal from November 10

While dry weather is likely across Himachal Pradesh on November 8 and 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted rain and snowfall in parts of the state from November 10. Tourists enjoying river rafting in the Beas River in Manali on Saturday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

While higher reaches are likely to receive rain and snowfall from November 10, middle hill areas may also experience showers from November 11. On November 12 and 13, precipitation is expected across the state, with snowfall likely in the higher reaches.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on November 12 and 13.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected across most parts of the state during the next 2-3 days. However, temperatures are likely to gradually fall by 2-4°C over the subsequent 2-3 days.

Similarly, maximum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged during the next 2-3 days before gradually declining by 2-5°C over the following 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, higher reaches of the state continued to experience colder nights, with Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recording the state’s lowest minimum temperature at -2.5°C on Saturday. It was followed by Keylong and Tabo, which recorded a minimum temperature of 0.1°C each, while Kalpa recorded 3.6°C.

Himachal has recorded a 2% rainfall deficit during the post-monsoon season. From October 1 to November 7, the hill state has received 29 mm actual precipitation against a normal of 29.5 mm. The highest rainfall deficit of 41% has been recorded in Sirmaur district, followed by 28% rainfall deficit each in Chamba and Kinnaur, and 20% rainfall deficit in Shimla.

Kangra has received the highest excess rainfall of 98% during this period, followed by 45% recorded in Bilaspur and 31% in Solan district.