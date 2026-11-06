Ranji Trophy: Sanvir shines with double ton in Punjab-Andhra draw

Sanvir Singh struck a magnificent double century to headline Punjab’s commanding batting performance, but Andhra displayed tremendous resilience to secure a draw in their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy encounter at New Chandigarh. For Andhra, Kavuri Saiteja was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while KS Narasimha Raju, Tripurana Vijay and Saurabh Kumar claimed two wickets apiece. (HT File)

Punjab declared their first innings at 592 for nine after batting for 156 overs, with Sanvir leading the charge through a marathon knock of 205 off 375 deliveries. His innings featured 22 boundaries and a six, earning him the ‘player of the match’ award.

Punjab endured a difficult start, slipping to 51 for four after Prabhsimran Singh (24), Jashanpreet Singh (1), captain Uday Saharan (0) and Ramandeep Singh (0) departed in quick succession. Vihaan Malhotra contributed 30 before falling at 71, leaving Punjab in need of a substantial recovery.

Salil Arora and Sanvir Singh provided precisely that, stitching together a crucial partnership that transformed the innings. Arora scored a patient 144 off 252 balls, hitting 16 fours and three sixes, while Sanvir anchored the innings with his double century.

Emanjot Singh Chahal added further momentum with an impressive 122 off 150 deliveries, including seven fours and nine sixes. Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 38 off 35 balls as Punjab finished at 592 for nine before declaring.

For Andhra, Kavuri Saiteja was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while KS Narasimha Raju, Tripurana Vijay and Saurabh Kumar claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Andhra batted for 178 overs to reach 505 for eight, demonstrating considerable determination against Punjab’s bowling attack. Shaik Rasheed led the resistance with an outstanding 176 off 333 balls, striking 19 boundaries.

For Punjab, Harpreet Brar and Gursimran Singh picked up two wickets each, while Vihaan Malhotra also claimed two scalps.

Tamil Nadu crush Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu registered a massive innings-and-259-run victory over Chandigarh in their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy encounter, powered by Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s double century and 28-year-old Ajith Ram’s seven-wicket haul.

Tamil Nadu declared their first innings at 571/7, with Pradosh smashing 208 off 335 balls, while Ajith Ram remained unbeaten on 115. Narayan Jagadeesan (52) and Baba Indrajith (51) also made useful contributions. Chandigarh struggled in reply, managing just 94 in their first innings. Sonu Yadav led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Sai Kishore and Saravana Kumar claimed two each.

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