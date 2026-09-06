Rape allegations against influencer: Victim opposes cancellation report in Mohali court

The complainant in the May rape case against social media influencer Gurvinder Singh, alias Guri Chahal, appeared before a Mohali court on Saturday and opposed the cancellation report by local police, saying she was “dissatisfied with the investigation” and wanted to “pursue legal remedies”. The court adjourned the matter to September 19 for filing of a protest petition, if any, or arguments on the cancellation report from her side. (HT FILE)

The court adjourned the matter to September 19 for filing of a protest petition, if any, or arguments on the cancellation report from her side.

The woman, a 26-year-old boutique owner and social media blogger, had filed a complaint at the Sohana police station on May 1, leading to an FIR against Chahal under Sections 64 (rape) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

She alleged that Chahal contacted her through social media, gained her trust and came to her flat in Mohali’s Sector 85 on December 27, 2025, on the pretext of ordering clothing goods.

He then pulled out a gun and raped her, later using photographs and videos recorded during the sexual assault to blackmail her into silence while threatening to harm her and her family, she alleged.

Within two months of lodging the FIR in May, the Mohali police presented the cancellation report in court on July 24, 2026. The grounds of the cancellation report are not in the public domain as of now.

The July 24 court proceedings record the statement of ASI Baljinder Singh, who had presented the report in the absence of the complainant and had assured that he would produce her on the next date. The court had then fixed September 5 as next date of hearing, awaiting her presence.

When the case was taken up on September 5, the complainant appeared with her counsel and recorded her statement before the judge, citing her dissatisfaction with the cancellation report and intention to pursue legal remedies.

Her counsel, HS Dhanoa, said police had not contacted or summoned her before submitting the cancellation report. The complainant would obtain certified copies of the report and examine the evidence collected by the police and accordingly take the next legal step, he added.

The development comes at a time when allegations of attempts to settle these rape cases against Chahal for money using political connections are being levied against the Punjab government.

Notably, Chahal faces another FIR in Amritsar and is learnt to have left India.

In August, the National Human Rights Commission had taken note of the allegations that ₹5 crore were allegedly sought to settle these two rape cases, and had sought responses from Punjab’s chief secretary and director general of police. A PIL has also been filed by a Mohali resident demanding transfer of probe into the FIRs involving Chahal to the CBI. The matter is to be taken up on September 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been refuting these allegations terming them as “motivated” to tarnish the state government’s image.

On Saturday, women workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal, led by Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, took out a march towards chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh, demanding his resignation and alleging involvement of his family members in the case at hand.

The Chandigarh Police had barricaded the road leading to the chief minister’s house in Sector 2. Several protesters, including Harsimrat and Ganieve, were detained and released later. No FIR has been registered for violation of any order of the local administration.