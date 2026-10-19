Regional buzz: SAD halts Gen Z outreach campaign

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has temporarily suspended its ‘Vibe Punjab Di’ events, which were planned to gain Gen Z support ahead of the 2027 state polls. The party took the decision amid social media backlash over a dance performance by an anchor at the Moga event, which critics called “inappropriate” for a Panthic party. Earlier, the party had termed an event held in Patiala as “successful”. The SAD had planned to organise similar events at other locations in the state but was forced to put the programme on hold following the dance controversy. Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has become unusually active on the press conference front – far more active than during his tenure as state chief.

‘Hyperactive’ Jakhar

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has become unusually active on the press conference front – far more active than during his tenure as state chief.

In the past two weeks alone, Jakhar has addressed at least six press conferences in Chandigarh on different issues. While a section in political circles links this hyperactivity to the buzz around an imminent Union cabinet reshuffle — with Jakhar hopeful of securing a berth and keen to impress the high command — his aggressive, no-holds-barred style of taking on the AAP government has found many admirers. Many describe him as a rare breed of leaders who corner the government with logic and facts.

Caught on wrong foot

Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh was left red-faced on Wednesday after he spoke against the Mansa district authorities for partially demolishing the residence of Ashwani Kumar, who is accused of killing anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. Addressing a dharna organised by Jhota’s supporters in Mansa, the Jalandhar Cantt MLA paid tribute to Jhota and then criticised the AAP government for failing to curb drug trafficking. However, when he expressed his disagreement with the culture of demolishing properties as a means of delivering justice, the gathering hooted Pargat Singh to show its disapproval.

Khaira-Jagir Kaur bonhomie

Congress legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira and four-time SGPC president and ex-MLA Jagir Kaur have been staunch political rivals in the Bholath assembly constituency for several decades. However, in a surprising development, Khaira on Saturday posted a photograph with Kaur on his Facebook page alongside other pictures of his interactions with the public. In the photograph, Khaira and Kaur are seen conversing with each other with smiles on their faces, showing political bonhomie. Earlier, in 2024, Khaira had thanked Kaur for speaking in his support in a case registered by the AAP government against him.

Rumbling in AAP as Doaba gets 3 new halqa heads

The Aam Aadmi Party’s recent decision to change halka in-charges ahead of the 2027 assembly elections has led to rifts within the party in the Doaba region. The ruling party has replaced in-charges in three constituencies – Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar North and Kapurthala. After AAP’s state general secretary Deepak Bali replaced Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, a former chairperson of the Improvement Trust, as the halka in-charge of Jalandhar Cantt, her supporters, including some sarpanches, threatened to launch a stir against the party leadership. Recently, Dinesh Dhall, who was replaced by Jalandhar mayor Vineet Dhir as constituency in-charge of Jalandhar North, also switched to the BJP.

Hunt on for new principal secy to Haryana CM

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana has sought the repatriation of certain IAS officers presently serving on central deputation. While the move appears to stem from a shortage of experienced officers, it is learnt that the new principal secretary to the chief minister (PSCM) could be selected from these IAS officers. The post of PSCM, an IAS cadre post, became vacant last month following Arun Gupta’s retirement. Another key officer serving the state administration is also reportedly on his way out.

Cabinet expansion : Omar in dilemma

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah seems unable to make up his mind about the much-awaited cabinet expansion. Despite announcing it several times over the last eight months, the expansion was put off once again last week. The CM indicated that the expansion would take place soon after the GST Council meeting in Delhi, but did not go through with the promised reshuffle. The apparent reason is too many aspirants for a limited number of cabinet positions – more than a dozen contenders, including half a dozen senior legislators and former ministers, for just three vacant cabinet berths.

(Contributed by Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Ravinder Vasudeva, Vishal Joshi, Surjit Singh, Navrajdeep Singh, Hitender Rao, Mir Ehsan)